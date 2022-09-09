Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.
She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000.
It wasn’t until she and her son were running an errand that she found it. Her son scratched it off and found out she was a big winner.
After taxes, she’s getting a more than $55,000 check.
She bought the winning ticket at Liberty Mart in Owingsville. The store will get an $800 bonus.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.