Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks.

She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000.

It wasn’t until she and her son were running an errand that she found it. Her son scratched it off and found out she was a big winner.

After taxes, she’s getting a more than $55,000 check.

She bought the winning ticket at Liberty Mart in Owingsville. The store will get an $800 bonus.

