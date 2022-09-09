Heavy rain possible this weekend as front works back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rather pleasant couple of days as we approach the end of the work week, but things look to change for the wetter as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our short dry stretch looks to be coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Clouds have been increasing throughout the day, along with that humidity, as our stationary boundary moves closer to the region. Clouds will continue to increase tonight as showers and storms draw closer to the area. Most will stay dry, but a few showers could start sneaking their way into our southern counties by daybreak as we only fall back into the middle 60s.

Clouds and showers are back in abundance heading into Saturday as our stationary front moves back into the region. With plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture in the area, any one of these showers could contain some heavy rain. It will not rain all day, but any heavy rain will have the ability to produce local high water issues, and we will be watching that carefully. With the clouds and rain around, we’ll only manage to get up into the lower to middle 70s for highs. Rain should diminish somewhat overnight as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

Sunday and Beyond

More heavy rain will be possible as scattered showers and storms remain parked over the area during the daytime hours. Once again, we will be watching the potential for any storms that stay put over one spot to put down some heavy rainfall totals. We’re slightly warmer with a touch more sunshine as highs reach up into the upper 70s to near 80°.

We’re also keeping an eye on low pressure developing across the plains and moving into the region during the early parts of next week. This will keep showers and storms in the forecast as we start the new work week. Clouds around will keep temperatures below average in the upper 70s to near 80° or so. We’ll try to clear things out as we head through the work week, with some lower humidity working into the picture and hanging around through the end of the week.

