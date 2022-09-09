Golden Alert issued for missing man

Derek VanWormer
Derek VanWormer(Somerset Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning.

Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning.

He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple tattoos.

VanWormer was last seen wearing a blue shirt with red stripes across it with navy blue athletic shorts and gray tennis shoes.

His last known location was at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or 606-678-5008.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
The coroner’s office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat...
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Temperatures soar before a soggy weekend
Andrea Collins, Johnny "Pop" Day, and Kevin Harmon take the stage for the second Moonshine,...
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Artisan Makers Festival - 11:00 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.
Moonshine, Music and Makers fills Pikeville’s Main Street- 6 p.m.