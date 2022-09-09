City of London honors retired police officer who died from COVID earlier this year

From left; Police Chief Travis Dotson, Angela Hurley, Mayor Troy Rudder and Andrew Hurley.
From left; Police Chief Travis Dotson, Angela Hurley, Mayor Troy Rudder and Andrew Hurley.(City of London Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials honored a fallen police officer in a very special way during a recent city council meeting.

In a post on the City of London Facebook page, leaders presented a lifetime of community service award to Lt. Travis Hurley’s family on Tuesday night.

Hurley retired from the London Police Department in February 2021. Following his retirement, city officials say he died after battling COVID-19 in January 2022.

During the meeting, Mayor Troy Rudder gave Lt. Hurley’s wife Angela a framed copy of a declaration from the city.

The city is building a memorial for the fallen officer in front of the police department.

