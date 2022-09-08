‘We need help’: Knott Co. local collecting flood relief supplies calling for more support

Roark supply tent
Roark supply tent(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Flooding wiped away homes across Knott County, but the Roark’s house on Highway 160 stayed upright.

Once Donna Roark saw the damage in other neighborhoods, she said she heard a call from God.

“It was God that pushed me to do this because he’s been amazing. You’d be surprised what he can help you do,” she said.

Now Roark, along with family and friends, are collecting flood relief supplies to give victims.

“I prayed from God to send me more donations so I could help the people and they’ve been coming in ever since,” she said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

With the donations steadily growing, the need for supplies also increased.

“They need everything from silverware to small appliances, to furniture, to everything,” Reeda Collins, a friend helping Roark, said.

Now, they have a tent full of supplies and the family is hoping for more. In order to keep the donations safe, however, a storage building would make a big difference.

“I need a building that has power in it to help me keep this going until they get what they need,” Roark said.

She said they will continue donating until victims do not need anymore supplies.

