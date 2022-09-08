Tyler Bryant and Austin Sperry connection creating groundwork for success at Breathitt Co.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior quarterback Tyler Bryant and sophomore receiver Austin Sperry played huge roles in their big win versus Hazard, last Friday.

Bryant and Sperry connected just four time’s but they where all big plays as they combined for 104 yards together.

Sperry and Bryant played well together but also made an impact in other areas on the field. Sperry played a key role on defense, wrapping up three solo tackles and assisting on one and Bryant helped carry the rushing attack going for 57 yards on 21 carries.

“Those are two well deserving guys they stepped up and played really big for us this past week,” said head coach Kyle Moore. “Tyler’s a first year starting quarterback and has stepped up and done a really good job, he shouldered the load carrying the ball for us too he had over 20 carries and he hit Austin on some big plays. Austin had over 100 yards receiving and he’s always been a dynamic player that makes big plays for us and I feel like their well deserving.”

The Bobcats will play in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week this Friday, at Perry Central.

