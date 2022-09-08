Tyler Bryant and Austin Sperry connection creating groundwork for success at Breathitt Co.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior quarterback Tyler Bryant and sophomore receiver Austin Sperry played huge roles in their big win versus Hazard, last Friday.

Bryant and Sperry connected just four time’s but they where all big plays as they combined for 104 yards together.

Sperry and Bryant played well together but also made an impact in other areas on the field. Sperry played a key role on defense, wrapping up three solo tackles and assisting on one and Bryant helped carry the rushing attack going for 57 yards on 21 carries.

“Those are two well deserving guys they stepped up and played really big for us this past week,” said head coach Kyle Moore. “Tyler’s a first year starting quarterback and has stepped up and done a really good job, he shouldered the load carrying the ball for us too he had over 20 carries and he hit Austin on some big plays. Austin had over 100 yards receiving and he’s always been a dynamic player that makes big plays for us and I feel like their well deserving.”

The Bobcats will play in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week this Friday, at Perry Central.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Jordan Wright is available for Wildcats this Saturday
Anna Burchett and team
Prestonsburg, Pikeville advance to 15th Region All “A” Championship
John Calipari. Team. Open practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule
Kentucky's new jerseys were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky reveals new men’s basketball jerseys