Showers and storms soon to return for weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been by far the most pleasant day of the week today, with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and just enough of a break in humidity. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has other plans for us as we start to close this week out.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Once again, a quiet night expected throughout the mountains. Mostly clear skies settle in for the overnight hours...and as winds die down and lows fall back to near 60º, we’re going to have to watch out for that patchy fog as we run into the early hours of Friday.

Friday conditions continue to improve as it looks like drier air will stick around a bit longer. We should break out into partly cloudy skies as we head into our Friday afternoon, allowing highs to get back up into the lower 80s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity, but our frontal boundary looks to take its sweet time getting back into the region. As such, despite an increase in cloud cover, most look to stay dry for our Friday evening and into Friday night. Lows fall back into the middle 60s as more showers and storms loom.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Showers and storms will be on the increase as we head toward Saturday thanks to our stationary front moving right back into the region from the south. It won’t rain all day, but we could see off and on chances as we go through the day. Heavy rain will be possible yet again and that could lead to localized high water issues. Highs will be cooler, but things stay muggy as we top out in the middle 70s.

More showers will be possible on Sunday as the front stays put in the region on Sunday. Again, it won’t rain all day, but any rain we see could be on the heavy side. Highs will remain milder that usual in the upper 70s. This trough should try to move out next week, but not before more rain possible on Monday afternoon. Shower chances should try to decrease through the middle part of the week along with a decrease in humidity as highs stay in the middle to upper 70s.

