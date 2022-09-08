Prestonsburg, Pikeville advance to 15th Region All “A” Championship

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s Lady Blackcats cruised to a 11-1 victory over Martin County and Pikeville got the job done versus Paintsville to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Girls Soccer Championship.

Prestonsburg was lead by Anna Burchett, who had another eight goal performance to add to her already impressive resume. The lady Blackcats have yet to lose this season.

Pikeville and Paintsville played a back-and-forth match that saw both team’s have players put up a hat-trick, Rylee Theiss (Pikeville) and Camryn Helton (Paintsville).

Pikeville scored two late goals to hold on to the 6-4 win.

Both team’s will be back on the field on Saturday evening in the 15th Region All “A” Championship.

