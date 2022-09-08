Prestonsburg, Pikeville advance to 15th Region All “A” Championship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s Lady Blackcats cruised to a 11-1 victory over Martin County and Pikeville got the job done versus Paintsville to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Girls Soccer Championship.

Prestonsburg was lead by Anna Burchett, who had another eight goal performance to add to her already impressive resume. The lady Blackcats have yet to lose this season.

Pikeville and Paintsville played a back-and-forth match that saw both team’s have players put up a hat-trick, Rylee Theiss (Pikeville) and Camryn Helton (Paintsville).

Pikeville scored two late goals to hold on to the 6-4 win.

Both team’s will be back on the field on Saturday evening in the 15th Region All “A” Championship.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Leonard Nickles
Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

John Calipari. Team. Open practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule
Kentucky's new jerseys were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky reveals new men’s basketball jerseys
Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Kentucky remains 20th in AP Top 25
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - September 5, 2022