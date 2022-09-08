Nice day ahead, rain chances return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine will highlight our Friday-Eve and parts of our Friday, but have the rain gear handy this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Some of you will wake up to fog and all of us will wake up to cool temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will warm up quite nicely with the rising of the sun and make it to around 80 this afternoon. Dewpoints will make it feel like a fall day for sure.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

We’re wrapping up the work and school week on a nice note with increasing clouds toward the evening and overnight hours. Stray rain chances are possible, but I think most of us stay dry until Saturday morning. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, making Friday the warmest day we’ve had in a bit with lows dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

The weekend can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are possible both days. Stay weather aware, keep an eye on your creeks and streams and be ready to move if you see the water start to rise. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get into the mid-70s before dropping into the mid-60s. We’ll make a run at the upper 70s on Sunday with lows dropping back into the mid-60s overnight. Dewpoints will make both days feel muggy, even with the lower air temperatures.

The rain will follow us into Monday before starting to become more scattered by Tuesday. Temperatures and dewpoints will start to drop again. Highs both days should be in the mid-70s and could drop into the upper 50s in spots both nights.

