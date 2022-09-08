Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky share a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding.

She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.

We went into the WKYT vault to look back at the Queen’s visits.

