Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.

When rescue crews arrived at the scene, they got Lafleur out of the water and performed CPR until medical crews arrived. He was then taken by ambulance to James Haggin Hospital where, after attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner, Lafleur did not have a life jacket on and he couldn’t swim.

The coroner’s office says Lafleur was a professor at Morehead State University and was in his 50th year of teaching. MSU’s website says Lafleur had been teaching since 1973 and had been at MSU since 1992.

