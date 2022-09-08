KSP looking for missing Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Harlan County.

Troopers tell WYMT Elgon Junior Partin, 29, from Totz, was reported missing by his family on August 25th. He was last seen or heard from in late July.

He is 5′9″, weighs 143 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he has a tattoo on his chest of a monster symbol and on his collarbone that reads “family first”.

Family members shared these pictures of him on social media.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.