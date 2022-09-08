KSP ask for public’s help finding suspects after car chase

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding two suspects after a car chase in Madison County.

Troopers said they saw a person with active arrest warrants driving a red truck at a gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.

A trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver, Benjamin Johnson, 28, along with the passenger, Destiny Burns, 20, drove off.

Troopers followed the truck for approximately 11 miles but had to stop the chase on Whitlock Road because of bad road conditions.

KSP searched the area for several hours after the chase, but could not find the pair.

If you have any information about the suspects, you can call KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

