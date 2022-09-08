Kentucky Housing Corporation creates data base for Eastern Kentuckians seeking housing following flood

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For people who lost their homes in the flood, there is now an online resource to find available listings across the region.

Following the tornado that impacted Western Kentucky, the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) created a data base for those seeking housing and for landlords to post their listings.

Now, the corporation is implementing the same thing for Eastern Kentuckians impacted by the flood.

”Anybody, a tenant, that needs a home that can go to kydisasters.com and find some places that said they have vacancies,” said Joe Prichard, Managing Director of Multifamily Compliance for KHC. “Also, if you are a landlord and you’d like to add a vacancy, you’re gonna help people by adding your unit to our data base. There’s no cost, its just a resource for those displaced by the disaster or those needing a home. Period.”

KHC is currently looking for landlords in impacted communities or nearby counties to list any vacant units they may have on their website. To post a vacancy, or find a place, click here.

