Jordan Wright is available for Wildcats this Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s first week absences will be available for the Wildcats against Florida.

According to multiple reports, UK linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play this weekend.

Wright, a sixth-year senior, appeared in six games for the Cats last season while battling injuries. Over the course of his career, Wright has racked up 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and two defensive touchdowns.

