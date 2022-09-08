Jordan Wright is available for Wildcats this Saturday

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game \against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky.(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s first week absences will be available for the Wildcats against Florida.

According to multiple reports, UK linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play this weekend.

Wright, a sixth-year senior, appeared in six games for the Cats last season while battling injuries. Over the course of his career, Wright has racked up 106 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and two defensive touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

Anna Burchett and team
Prestonsburg, Pikeville advance to 15th Region All “A” Championship
John Calipari. Team. Open practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule
Kentucky's new jerseys were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky reveals new men’s basketball jerseys
Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Kentucky remains 20th in AP Top 25