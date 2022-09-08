Health experts push getting COVID-19, flu shots with fall around the corner

(KALB)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 and the flu have a lot of similarities. With flu season coming up, it is important to get tested and protect yourself and others from both viruses.

Flu season is right around the corner and doctors said they expect this season to be a busy one. With COVID booster shots and flu shots already available, they’re hoping this will provide people with enough protection.

The end of September and beginning of October is typically a busy time for doctors and pharmacists. They tend to see an uptick in patients coming in to receive their flu vaccinations. This year, they expect the flu virus to be very active.

“The flu can be fatal, and while it is rare here in Lexington, it does happen each flu season unfortunately,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

As people start gearing up for the season, an updated COVID booster shot is also available. Doctors said there’s no need to wait when getting either vaccine.

“The only thing we can refer to is the CDC recommendations and those allow for the same day shots. One in one arm, one in the other,” said Dr. Clarence Sullivan, the owner of The Pharmacy Shop.

Doctors are recommending that people get the booster and flu vaccine as soon as it is available to you. During flu season, they say it’s important to be aware of your symptoms, and stay home if you feel sick.

“For us we just recommend getting the shot as soon as they’re available to you. At a pharmacy, your medical provider, health department in your area. If these places have the vaccines, go ahead and get whatever is available to you,” Hall said.

Doctors say everybody is different, so if you have any questions regarding either vaccine, be sure to reach out to your physician.

The Fayette County Health Department is giving out new COVID booster shots at the end of the month. They’ll give out the Pfizer booster September 22. The shot is for anyone 12 and older. The Moderna booster will be available September 29 for anyone 18 and older.

Workers with the health department will give out those shots at Consolidated Baptist Church.

