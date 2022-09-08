Harlan County students enjoy environmental camp

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Fourth grade students from Harlan County had a chance to enjoy 4-H environmental camp recently. 4-H agent Raymond Cox said he looks forward to this event each year.

“They’re getting to talk with and listen to professionals in their field. I know they have teachers, good teachers but sometimes you don’t learn all of the things in school that you’re going to be learning here,” said Cox. “So, it’s really really interesting and it’s a way of getting out into the community and getting to do some things outside the classroom.”

Fourth grader, Torrie Fundy said she has learned things she never knew before the camp.

“My favorite part of today was I volunteered for the firefighter activity over there and it was really fun,” said Fundy. “There was this like triangle of fire and it had like oxygen and heat and fuel, and I’ve never known that until today.”

Cox said when he started the camp 25 years ago, he wanted kids to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

“We’ve had five and six presenters each day and they are from different agencies throughout the state, and we’re learning about water safety, air safety, pollution,” said Cox. “They get to play a game of archery, and we have the forestry service teaching them all about fires and tree identification.”

He also hopes it prepares them for the future.

“We hope they learn things that will and rules that will help them, prepare them for later in life you know, and many of them will want to hopefully some of them will learn that this might be their career they want to take up,” he said.

There were around 400 fourth graders that went to environmental camp.

