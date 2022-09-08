Food City collects more than $380,000 for Eastern Ky. flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, officials with Food City were in Whitesburg to present money collected for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

Organizers presented checks adding up to $388,478.50 for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund and people affected by flooding.

“Our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time.”

“Food City has been feeding and nourishing Appalachian people for a long time,” said Gerry Roll, CEO of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “This incredibly generous gift shows how deep their commitment is to building a healthy tomorrow, where every child and adult has access to food and wellbeing. These dollars will go directly to assist families, as well as the small businesses and family farmers that make up the cornerstones of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.