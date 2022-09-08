Food City collects more than $380,000 for Eastern Ky. flood victims

Food City collects money for EKY flood victims
Food City collects money for EKY flood victims(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, officials with Food City were in Whitesburg to present money collected for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

Organizers presented checks adding up to $388,478.50 for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund and people affected by flooding.

“Our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky have suffered catastrophic loss from the flooding that devastated their community several weeks ago,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO. “We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time.”

“Food City has been feeding and nourishing Appalachian people for a long time,” said Gerry Roll, CEO of Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “This incredibly generous gift shows how deep their commitment is to building a healthy tomorrow, where every child and adult has access to food and wellbeing. These dollars will go directly to assist families, as well as the small businesses and family farmers that make up the cornerstones of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Leonard Nickles
Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man

Latest News

KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice day ahead, rain chances return this weekend
Almanza-Arroyo's charges include assault and wanton endangerment.
Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel