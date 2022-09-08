Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for flood victims in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is now accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for people affected by flooding in Lee County.

If you think you would qualify for assistance, you can visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call 502-875-0442.

The deadline to apply is October 10, 2022.

Some DUA qualifications shared by the Governor are below.

Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster, which can also include the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Do not qualify for regular UI benefits from any state;

Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

As a result of the disaster, became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

