Avangrid Renewables donates $20,000 to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County leaders and Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky representatives gathered at Hazard City Hall on Thursday for the foundation to receive a significant donation for flood relief efforts.

Avangrid Renewables, one of the nation’s leading wind and solar developers, donated $20,000 to the foundation.

”The government will come around with funding that takes a long time,” said Jeffrey J. Reinkemeyer, Director of Eastern Renewable Development with Avangrid Renewables. “Donations like this can go a long way in providing a bridge until that larger funding comes with the relief.”

Those with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky said these funds will go toward organizations that are helping with the rebuilding phase of flood relief efforts.

