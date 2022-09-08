Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ‘Thursdays on the Triangle’ undergoes changes following flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursdays on the Triangle is back in downtown Hazard - with a twist.

Thursdays on the Triangle will now be Thursdays on Main. Those with the Appalachian Arts Alliance wanted to expand the festivities across main street making it convenient for local businesses to take part.

The farmers market space where Thursdays on the Triangle was usually held is also being used by a disaster relief organization.

”We’re always trying to find a new and exciting way to offer things to our community and to bring our community together because that’s what the arts serve in a community,” said Tim Deaton, Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance. “The arts can provide that opportunity to get together and to begin that healing that we all need right now.”

Thursdays on Main kicks off every other Thursday at 5:00 with live music and various vendors for everyone to enjoy.

