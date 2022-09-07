UK Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team released the conference schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The first SEC game for the Wildcats is scheduled for December 28 against Missouri.

Kentucky’s first SEC game in Rupp Arena is set for January 3 against LSU.

UK wraps up its men’s basketball conference play on March 4 against Arkansas.

The schedule was posted on twitter.

Our 2022-23 SEC schedule 😼 pic.twitter.com/ZieEkaa3Sl — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 7, 2022

