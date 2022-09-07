UK Men’s Basketball releases conference schedule

John Calipari. Team. Open practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
John Calipari. Team. Open practice. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | Chet White/UK ATHLETICS)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team released the conference schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The first SEC game for the Wildcats is scheduled for December 28 against Missouri.

Kentucky’s first SEC game in Rupp Arena is set for January 3 against LSU.

UK wraps up its men’s basketball conference play on March 4 against Arkansas.

The schedule was posted on twitter.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
Woman arrested outside Coach John Calipari’s home, police say

Latest News

Kentucky's new jerseys were revealed on Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky reveals new men’s basketball jerseys
Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Kentucky remains 20th in AP Top 25
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - September 5, 2022
Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - September 5, 2022