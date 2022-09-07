Trending drier for a few days before rain chances return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While fog could hang with us for the next few mornings, it looks like the rain chances are heading down, at least for now.

Today and Tonight

The fog will be thick and dense for some this morning, so be careful as you head out the door. For those of you who are not seeing fog, you will see clouds and some stray rain chances as we start out in the upper 60s this morning. Skies will gradually clear to some sunshine by the afternoon hours and the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to right around 80. Dewpoints start their downward trek later today and tonight with the mainly dry cold front, so it should start to feel better later.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday look pretty nice. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds both days, but I can’t rule out a stray shower chance on Friday, especially late. Highs will the warmest we’ve seen in a while on Friday, climbing into the mid-80s in spots.

Unfortunately, our rain break couldn’t last. Break those umbrellas back out on Saturday. You will likely need them again this weekend. Highs will struggle to make it into the mid-70s on Saturday and the rain could be heavy at times. Stay weather aware. Sunday doesn’t look as soggy, but rain chances are still on the table. Highs should make a run back toward the upper 70s though.

A few chances could stick around in scattered form to start the new work and school week, but I believe we will see some drier days next week and maybe a fall feel finally start to set in. Stay tuned!

