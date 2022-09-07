“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” Buckhorn gets funding for new water plant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced nearly $9 million in funding for a new water plant in Buckhorn on Tuesday

The flood-ravaged community is still under a boil water advisory after more than one month.

“They’ve experienced, not only this time, but also in the past, to no fault of their own, they’ve had to go days without water and experience the boil water,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander. “It’s the old saying, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Perry County currently only has one water plant, located in Hazard. Buckhorn’s water is pumped nearly 40 miles from the plant.

“We have more pump stations in Perry County than Jefferson County. We have 25 thousand population, they have 1.2, 1.3 million,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. “Our terrain is so different, we have to pump it over the mountains.”

The new plant will provide reliable water service to 1,198 households and 19 businesses in the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park.

Officials expect to know more about a timeline for the new water plant soon, but it’s expected to take years for the project to be completed.

The $8.9 million comes from a mix of federal and state funding.

