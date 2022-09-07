Spotty storms letting up...for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After storms plagued us off and on through the holiday weekend and into the start of our short work week, we’ve got a brief reprieve from the stormy weather...at least for most.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our stationary boundary continues to move back southward through the area, allowing spotty storms to once again develop around the region, just to a lesser extent than the past couple of evenings. Those should continue to diminish in coverage and intensity throughout the evening and especially past sunset as lows fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Sunshine is back in the region as we head into the daytime hours on Thursday along with some slightly lower humidity in the region. That will allow us to warm back up into the lower 80s for daytime highs on what will be the most comfortable day of the week. The lower humidity won’t last, though, as our front works back into the region on Friday. Until then, enjoy one nice night of temperatures in the lower 60s before a return to showers and storms.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Friday starts off on the drier side, but we will continue to see humidity increase throughout the day as our front works into the region. Like earlier this week, temperatures will be near to below average, but we will be quite muggy, so it won’t exactly be a refreshing feel. We’re partly sunny through the afternoon as we watch showers and storms increase once again through the latter part of the day and into the evening...something we need to keep an eye on for high school football. We’re back in the lower to middle 60s overnight.

With the stationary boundary firmly in the area for the weekend, we’ll have to once again be on the lookout for showers and storms containing heavy rain that could lead to localized high water issues around the mountains. Highs each afternoon stay in the 70s thanks to all the cloud cover around. We’ll try to get a front in here late week to clear us out, but models still don’t agree on that as highs look to stay in the 70s.

