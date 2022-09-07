SOAR to be one of 18 organizations launching National Digital Navigator Corps

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) announced Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) as a National Digital Navigator Corps Grantee.

SOAR will be one of 18 organizations to launch the corps.

The grant from NDIA is part of $10 million in funding from Google.org, which will help hire people to help get internet access, devices and digital skills to people in their areas.

SOAR will get $372,000 to hire a digital navigator and launch a pilot program in Elliott, Jackson, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe Counties.

“In areas of our region where connectivity is in place, we must work to create greater awareness around the benefits of such connectivity,” said Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR. “This ultimately leads to higher adoption rates and more people utilizing connectivity to improve their quality of life.”

“These grants are about more than just funding. By launching the National Digital Navigator Corps, we are extending the digital navigator model to areas of the United States lacking resources,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA. “These digital navigators will open doors to residents to transform their lives by engaging in online opportunities, including education, workforce, citizen participation, and social activities.”

