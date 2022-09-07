Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Wayne County man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
Wayne County man arrested and charged with drug trafficking(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday night on drug trafficking charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they saw a car with expired registration plates driving recklessly.

The deputies made a traffic stop, and they said a passenger was acting nervous as they approached the car.

While one deputy was speaking with the driver, K-9 Unity Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the car.

After a search, deputies found approximately 80 grams of meth and digital scales, which the passenger said were his.

Mark Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

