Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday night on drug trafficking charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they saw a car with expired registration plates driving recklessly.

The deputies made a traffic stop, and they said a passenger was acting nervous as they approached the car.

While one deputy was speaking with the driver, K-9 Unity Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the car.

After a search, deputies found approximately 80 grams of meth and digital scales, which the passenger said were his.

Mark Jackson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

