Police officer training joggers on protecting themselves following woman’s murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the recent abduction and murder of a jogger in Memphis, people in the community are taking extra steps to keep themselves and others safe.

Memphis wife and mom, Eliza Fletcher, was abducted from her morning run in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2. Her body was found by police the following Monday.

Following this tragic event, community members, such as Austin Morgan with Morgan Family Martial Arts in Jonesboro, are putting a new focus on safety.

Morgan says he plans to train people in jiu-jitsu, a type of mixed martial arts centered around teaching someone to defend themself from an attacker.

“It focuses on size and strength and will help people to be able to defend themselves against someone who is bigger and stronger and more powerful and will focus on some technique that involves leverage,” said Morgan.

Morgan is a Jonesboro police officer and has been training officers on self-defense tactics for the past two years.

He says anyone can master several self-defense tactics to escape an assailant, but getting out of the dangerous situation alive is the most important part.

“I just need to focus on teaching them how to get away from that situation or how to neutralize that situation, but that’s what women should focus on, and they want to survive,” said Morgan.

According to a Runner’s World report, more than half of female joggers under 30 have been harassed, often sexually,

Morgan says there are two very important factors that could help you complete your exercise safely.

“I would recommend trying and sticking to well-lit areas and well-populated areas and take someone with you when you can, but I know that is not always possible,” said Morgan.

He also says carrying a weapon is a very viable option as well.

“If you want to take your self-defense seriously, I would look into some type of weapon systems,” said Morgan.

He says there are many popular options out there that are very effective at neutralizing the threat, but the most crucial part is ensuring you are comfortable using the weapon and can deploy it quickly.

Morgan recommends using mace, but, if you are comfortable, he says you can always carry a firearm.

Morgan Family Martial Arts is offering classes to the public. They will hold an open house at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at its location on Parker Road for anyone looking to sign up.

