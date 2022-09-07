Papa John’s Pizza, MAP Foundation donate $20,000 to Perry County Schools for new playground

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Robinson Elementary and Buckhorn School kicked off the school year at A.B. Combs Elementary School on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the schools were given a donation that organizers hope will help this arrangement feel a little more like home for students.

PJ Operations, also known as Papa John’s Pizza, partnered with the MAP Foundation of Lexington to donate $20,000 to Perry County Schools.

This money will help buy playground equipment for the students at both schools.

”I’m getting much more out of it than they are, quite frankly,” said Tom Wylie, owner of PJ Operations. “Its what you should do. We’ve been fortunate and blessed in a lot of ways in business and our personal lives, and the right thing to do is to give back and to help people and to give them a hand up not a hand out.”

Perry County Schools has a $40,000 goal to help purchase playground equipment.

If you are interested in helping, you can call the Perry County Schools Board of Education.

