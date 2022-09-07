Missing person reported in Laurel County

Hank Vaughn Jr.
Hank Vaughn Jr.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area.

Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m.

He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man with above ear length hair. According to a release, he may be driving a black Chevy Colorado with Kentucky tag BEA767.

If you have any information, you can call 606-878-7000 or 606-864-6600.

