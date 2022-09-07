Man found dead inside truck, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member.

Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his truck near American Legion Way around 7:30 Tuesday night.

His body was taken was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Officials said no foul play is suspected.

The death remains under investigation.

The driver’s name has not been released.

