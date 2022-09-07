Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning.

According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system.

Officials say the side-by-side overturned near Matewan on trail number 16 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Further information has not been released.

