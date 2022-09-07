Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning.

According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system.

Officials say the side-by-side overturned near Matewan on trail number 16 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

