Ky. school districts send classroom furniture to Eastern Ky. elementary school

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations from Fayette and Jefferson County Public Schools were loaded up on a truck Wednesday morning bound for their next stop at Hindman Elementary School in Knott county.

”We were able to donate transportation both with the Fayette County and Jefferson County Public School systems,” said Matt Daley with Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) out of Lexington.

Daley is from Knott County, he said Fayette County Schools asked him if EDS could drop off desks, tables and chairs at the school. Jefferson County Schools joined in with separate donations that were taken to Lexington and loaded on the truck.

”Once we knew and got our eyes on this school it’s really hard to believe they’re going to be able to open,” he said. “Let alone that we were able to gift this furniture to make sure they were able to have a smooth start come late September.”

Principal Brandi Sims said more than three feet of flood waters got inside the school. It washed away most everything in its path. She added school staff was getting ready to go for the new school year.

”I stopped by here the night before, and there were still teachers working on their classrooms at 9:00 the night before the flood,” she said.

She said they are grateful for their fellow educators who gave back so their students can have a successful year.

“We will be ready, we’ll be ready to see our kids again, to welcome them back in,” she added. “Things may look different, we are still a work in progress, but we are definitely moving forward.”

