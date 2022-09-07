KSP identifies human remains found in burned building

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 09/12/2022: Kentucky State Police sent an update regarding the human remains found in a burned building on Sept. 7.

Detectives said the State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Tamika L. McDaniel, 52, of Beattyville.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County.

Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found.

Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee County Coroner’s Office was called and sent the remains to Frankfort for identification.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The investigation continues.

