Knox County man captured after running from police two different times

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he got away from them ... twice.

In a post on the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, deputies report back on August 10th, they tried to stop Christopher Stoots, 42, of Flat Lick on Alex Creek Road. Police say he took off and later ran away on foot.

On August 24th, police had another run-in with Stoots during another traffic stop and tried to serve a warrant for his arrest on the previous incident when he took off again, nearly running over a deputy.

On Monday, it all came full circle, when police were finally able to arrest the man after finding him hiding in a closet at his house on Alex Creek Road.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, two counts of fleeing or evading police in a car, two counts of the same charge on foot, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Stoots was also served with the original arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the first incident.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

