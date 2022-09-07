Kelly Knight Craft joins crowded Republican field in race for Kentucky governor

Brandon Robinson
(WYMT) - A crowded field in the 2023 Republican primary for Kentucky Governor has gotten even more crowded.

Former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft announced her intention to run for the nomination Wednesday morning.

Craft served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations during the latter half of the Donald Trump administration, from September 2019 until January 2021 when President Joe Biden took office. Before her UN post, Craft served as the United States Ambassador to Canada from 2017 through 2019.

She is married to coal magnate and Hazard native Joe Craft. The couple also recently offered help almost immediately after devastating flooding throughout Eastern Kentucky. You can read more about that here.

Craft joins a very crowded field for the nomination, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, State Rep. Savannah Maddox, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. The winner of the primary is expected to take on incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who is running for his second term.

You can see her announcement here.

