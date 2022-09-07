Heuser Hearing Institute receives $3 million grant from the Commonwealth

The funds will be put towards closing the education and employment gap for all Kentuckians who are deaf or hard of hearing.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heuser Hearing Institute receives $3 million grant from “KY HEARS Healthcare Initiative.”

According to the release, the funds will be put towards closing the education and employment gap for all Kentuckians who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The initiative is the result of a collaborative effort by Heuser, Kentucky lawmakers, the executive branch and other stakeholders.

”Kentucky Hears was born out of the pandemic. It was during this time that we realized, all those patients that we see that drive hours to get here to see our services, weren’t able to be here, Brett Bachmann, Heuser Hearing CEO said. “What we also noticed was how important communication is to our jobs, to our family life, to our communities. And so, when we starting thinking about how we can help fix that, we starting looking at, ok, well, Louisville has pretty good services. But when you go out in the rural community with audiology, it’s a desert.”

Educating Kentuckians about hearing health can help communities in more ways than one.

According to Speaker of the House David Osborne, it will not only increase the workforce, but it will also help more Kentuckians lead successful and happy lives in their communities.

To learn more about the Heuser Hearing Institute, click or tap here.

