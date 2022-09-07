Gov. Andy Beshear, other officials encourage food donation for Hunger Action Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One in seven Kentuckians does not have enough food, according to the people behind Hunger Action Month.

Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined the State Agriculture Commissioner Wednesday to ask people to help feed others.

Organizers with Feeding America said Hunger Action Month recognizes the more than half a million adults and 162,000 children who go hungry in the Commonwealth.

“It’s overwhelming. The number of people in Kentucky who do not have food security is overwhelming,” said First Lady Britainy Beshear. “And so as a person out there who can say how can I even make a dent in this, you can.”

The First Lady encouraged everyone to go through their pantry and donate un-expired items.

