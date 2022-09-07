Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Emergency Management officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Officials tell WYMT that Leonard Nickles, 93, was last seen at People’s Bank in Martin around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen driving a 2003 silver GMC Envoy SUV.

Nickles is described as having blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can call Knott County Emergency Management or dispatch at 606-785-5354.

