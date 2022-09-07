Former employee awarded more than $2 million in lawsuit against EKY hospital

(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson and Lexington Herald Leader
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Lexington Herald-Leader) - One former employee of an Eastern Kentucky hospital has been awarded a lot of money in a lawsuit against her former employer.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports behavioral therapist Ashley Shepherd sued Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg for wrongful termination in Floyd County Circuit Court.

A jury in the case ultimately awarded her $2.4 million in damages.

Jerry Patton, Shepherd’s attorney, told the newspaper he and his client were happy with the decision.

“Justice was served and we are grateful to the jury for recognizing that my client was in the right and had been treated badly at work by the defendant,” Patton said.

Officials with the hospital did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. WYMT has also reached out to ARH for comment on the case.

