Document with foreign government’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago, report says

A federal judge has granted a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, BILL HENNESSY)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The report highlights the concerns of U.S. intelligence officials about classified material that Trump kept in his Florida home.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document.

The Post also reported some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Only the president, some cabinet members, or a near-cabinet-level official could authorize other officials to know the details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
Woman arrested outside Coach John Calipari’s home, police say

Latest News

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Wayne County man arrested and charged with drug trafficking
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges