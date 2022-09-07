Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque

Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000. (Source: WCCO/MINNEAPOLIS PD/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A burglar was caught on camera smashing his way through a Minneapolis mosque.

The path of destruction will cost thousands of dollars to repair, but some of the damage isn’t as easily fixed.

Broken glass, damaged doors and bent donation boxes are what members of Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis found following a break-in late Sunday night.

The person behind the burglary was caught on camera.

“And he began to destroy almost every single door he could find. He destroyed the entire offices. He vandalized the property,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations – Minnesota.

Cameras captured the point of entry, with the individual prying open a back door.

He made his way through the gym, then forced his way through this next door, spending about 40 minutes inside the mosque.

The person is seen walking through hallways, kicking doors and taking money from donation boxes located around the mosque.

The loss is estimated at $50,000.

The Islamic center say theid can repair what was damaged. “However our sense of safety, and the impact this attack will have is a longterm impact on our community,” a trustee said.

The community expressed concern, leading to a visit from the city’s top cop.

Officials report this is the fourth significant incident at a Minnesota mosque since the start of the year.

“Although many of the motives are different, the result is all the same, which means it leaves communities damaged, losing their sense of safety, terrorized,” said Abdulahi Farah of the Muslim Coalition.

