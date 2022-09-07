Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

Austin airport authorities urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as delays are expected to continue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor left flowers and teddy bears after learning about the shooting deaths of a mother...
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Clark County.
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
Woman arrested outside Coach John Calipari’s home, police say

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Leonard Nickles
Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Knox County man captured after running from police two different times
People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power