Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.

The office later identified the woman who died as Laura Moberley, 42, and two children as Eric Moberley, 11, and Emily Moberley, 8.

WYMT has learned from Laura’s obituary that she was born in Hyden, but on her Facebook page, she said she lived in Corbin before she moved to South Carolina.

Officials said officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to the area at around 1:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

An incident report shows that officers tried to contact the people inside but there was no answer. Officers then forced entry at the front door and that’s when they “located the suspect and 2 victims inside the home unresponsive and not breathing,” according to the incident report.

The coroner’s office said officers found all three people died of gunshot wounds. It’s also believed the incident happened at around 6 a.m. last Wednesday.

Horry County Schools confirmed that Laura Moberley was a Reading Loss Interventionist at Carolina Forest Elementary School. She was hired by the district in 2018.

The school district added that Emily was a 3rd-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Eric was in 7th grade at Ten Oaks Middle School.

Horry County Schools released this statement on Thursday morning:

We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools. We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Our district has a team of counselors made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available at the affected schools for any student or employee who may need or want assistance surrounding this tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing, but HCPD does not believe there is any threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.