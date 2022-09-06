UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody

Corey Lee Harper
Corey Lee Harper(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the sheriff’s office say Corey Harber is back in custody.

It happened Monday night.

In a Facebook post, they thanked the public for their help and say he was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction, but did not say which one.

Original Story:

The Scott County, Virginia Sheriff is warning people in Lee and Wise County to be on the lookout for a possible escaped inmate.

Corey Lee Harber was on a working detail at the Duffield Regional Jail.

Officials said they have reason to believe he is trying to get out of the area, and you should use caution if you see him.

They also said he may have longer hair than he does in the attached picture.

