UofL health experts discuss how to reach out to loved ones struggling with mental health

Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
Last month, 988 replaced the old ten digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.(WBAY)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health experts are sending a reminder of signs to look out for and what to do to if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.

Mental health therapist David Houvenagle with UofL Health Peace Hospital discussed potential signs, the 988 hotline and how to reach out to a loved one if they’re showing depressive symptoms.

“Well, I think it does start with a conversation,” Houvenagle said. ”And the conversation are very scary for many people to have. But I do recall some research that people don’t mind being asked, are you ok?, are you having any thoughts of being depressed? Any thoughts of being hopeless, helpless? Or even, are you having any thoughts of ending your life? I think you can be polite, but direct with your questions as to if someone’s having suicidal thoughts.”

Suicide is among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 64, and is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts, UofL Health Peace Hospital offers no-cost level-of-care assessments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since July, people can dial 988 to be connected to a local crisis center from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
Kentucky State Police
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

W.Va. abortion special session to briefly reconvene
W.Va. abortion special session to briefly reconvene
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
Eastern Ky. reported to have the highest electric bills
ARH Mountain Student Achiever 9/6/22
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Alyssa McCoy
bus stop sign
Officials remind drivers to stay safe around school buses on EKY roads - 6pm