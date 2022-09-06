Report: Fmr. UK Football Coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

Guy Morriss
Guy Morriss(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Blue Nation is mourning the loss of former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss.

Dick Gabriel with Big Blue Insider reports his wife Jackie said he was “surrounded by his loved ones and went peacefully.”

Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017.

You can read another report from Kentucky Sports Radio here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
UPDATE: Missing pilot found dead at Mammoth Cave National Park
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Police Presence
One person arrested after shots fired in Hazard
Campers and tents are now considered home for many families in the Letcher County area as they...
‘It will never be the same’: Letcher County families looking toward whatever comes after the water

Latest News

Corey Lee Harper
UPDATE: Southwest Virginia inmate back in custody
Rainy weather
Back and forth rain chances continue the next several days
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson Facebook
Escaped Floyd County inmate in custody, constable says
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash