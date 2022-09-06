Report: Fmr. UK Football Coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Blue Nation is mourning the loss of former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss.

Dick Gabriel with Big Blue Insider reports his wife Jackie said he was “surrounded by his loved ones and went peacefully.”

Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017.

You can read another report from Kentucky Sports Radio here.

This is a developing story.

Sad news: Former UK coach Guy Morriss has died. His wife Jackie says he was surrounded by his loved ones and went peacefully. This is the story I produced when she and Guy asked me to explain to UK fans that he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. RIP https://t.co/flnHjCBsHC — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.