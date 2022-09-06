Officials remind drivers to stay safe around school buses on EKY roads

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With children returning to classrooms across the region, officials are reminding folks to pay close attention when driving near school buses, especially when kids are getting on or off of buses.

“When you see those yellow lights flashing, we’re getting ready to make a stop and let the kids off the bus, so when they when the stop arm and when the red lights come on, just be aware and make sure we stop. Keep everybody safe,” said Pikeville Independent Schools’ Transportation Director Chris McNamee.

Bus drivers are trained to keep children safe, but training can only go so far. It is up to the public to follow the laws surrounding bus safety to keep kids and other drivers safe by knowing when to stop and when you can keep going when a school bus stops.

“Two-lane road, both lanes have to stop, limited access highway, same thing, both lanes have to stop, do not pass,” said Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, “But when the stop signs out, let’s say you’re on US-23, if they’re in the southbound lane and they’re stopping, then the southbound lanes have to stop, northbound lanes do not.”

Officer Conn added nothing is worth putting the life and safety of a child at risk.

“It doesn’t mean, well I’m going to go past it because I’m late for work or I’m late to do something,” said Officer Conn, “It means to stop for a few minutes, let the children get safely on and off the bus, and when the stop sign goes in then you can proceed you know about your way.”

For more information about school bus safety laws, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website.

