Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning.

The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving.

Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger, was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Officials said another car was involved in the crash, but we do not know if anyone in that car suffered injuries.

