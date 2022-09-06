Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning.

The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving.

Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger, was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Officials said another car was involved in the crash, but we do not know if anyone in that car suffered injuries.

We will keep you updated.

