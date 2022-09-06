Kentucky remains 20th in AP Top 25

Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP/WYMT) -- Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

After their 37-13 win over Miami (OH), Kentucky remains at No. 20 in the AP Poll. They head to No. 12 Florida on Saturday.

RANKTEAM
1Alabama (1-0)
2Georgia (1-0)
3Ohio State (1-0)
4Michigan (1-0)
5Clemson (1-0)
6Texas A&M (1-0)
7Oklahoma (1-0)
8Notre Dame (0-1)
9Baylor (1-0)
10USC (1-0)
11Oklahoma State (1-0)
12Florida (1-0)
13Utah (0-1)
14Michigan State (1-0)
15Miami (1-0)
16Arkansas (1-0)
17Pittsburgh (1-0)
18NC State (1-0)
19Wisconsin (1-0)
20Kentucky (1-0)
21BYU (1-0)
22Ole Miss (1-0)
23Wake Forest (1-0)
24Tennessee (1-0)
25Houston (1-0)

